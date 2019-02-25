|
LAYCOCK (née QUIRK)
Winnie Noton Passed away peacefully on Sunday February 17th 2019, aged 105 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe.
Loving cousin of Kathleen Quirk.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church Handsworth on Thursday March 7th
at 10:00 am followed by cremation at City Road at 11:00 am.
Special thanks to all the staff at Housteads Residential Home for their love and care over the last 5 years.
Family flowers only please donations for Housteads may be given or sent to W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
R.I.P
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2019
