Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00
St Mary's Church Handsworth
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00
City Road
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Laycock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Laycock

Notice Condolences

Winnie Laycock Notice
LAYCOCK (née QUIRK)
Winnie Noton Passed away peacefully on Sunday February 17th 2019, aged 105 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe.
Loving cousin of Kathleen Quirk.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church Handsworth on Thursday March 7th
at 10:00 am followed by cremation at City Road at 11:00 am.
Special thanks to all the staff at Housteads Residential Home for their love and care over the last 5 years.
Family flowers only please donations for Housteads may be given or sent to W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
R.I.P
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now