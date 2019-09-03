Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for William Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robinson

Notice Condolences

William Robinson Notice
ROBINSON William John Passed away peacefully in the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the
16th August 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved husband of the late Grace and loving dad of Andrew.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Grimesthorpe Wesleyan Reform Chapel on Monday 9th September at 1.00pm, followed by Cremation at City Road Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son,
103, Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
'Our Sad Loss - God's Wonderful Gain'
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now