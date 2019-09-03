|
|
|
ROBINSON William John Passed away peacefully in the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the
16th August 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved husband of the late Grace and loving dad of Andrew.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Grimesthorpe Wesleyan Reform Chapel on Monday 9th September at 1.00pm, followed by Cremation at City Road Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son,
103, Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
'Our Sad Loss - God's Wonderful Gain'
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2019