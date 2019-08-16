|
PEATFIELD William
(Bill) Treasured memories of my darling husband, Bill,
for all the love and laughter
we shared for over 60 years,
who passed away 2 years ago today.
I miss you more than ever, Lovey.
My eternal love.
Forever your Brenda.
Also much love and happy memories from our son Jeremy and daughter Kathryn.
Precious and loving memories also of our dear son Jonathan, who passed away 7 years ago on 1st August.
We all miss you so much, Jonathan.
Forever in our hearts.
Much love also to Bill and Jonathan from grandchildren
Matthew, Daisy and William.
Published in The Star on Aug. 16, 2019