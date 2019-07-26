|
MARPLES William Aged 84 years, of Pitsmoor.
Died peacefully on 23rd July in
St. Catherine's Nursing Home.
Beloved son of the late William and Bertha, brother of the late Pauline, dear cousin of Jean and very dear friend of Stan and Pam.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 2nd August at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if wished, made payable
to 'Versus Arthritis' may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath and Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019