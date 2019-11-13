Home

William Hill

Notice Condolences

William Hill Notice
HILL William Alexander Passed away on 31st October 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Stella, a dearly loved dad of Deborah, Richard and Juliet and a very much loved
grandad and great-grandad.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations payable to S.H.C.T. 2049
for M.S. Research
may be left at the service.

The rolling stream of life rolls on,
But still the vacant chair recalls
the love, the voice, the smile,
Of the one who once sat there.
Published in The Star on Nov. 13, 2019
