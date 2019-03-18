Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Smith

Memories Condolences

Wendy Smith Memories
Smith Wendy 01/12/63- 18/03/16
In loving memory of my
much loved wife, my Yorkshire Rose.
Sadly passed away
three years ago today.
Loving mum of Tammy and partner Chris, loving step mum of Tom, Louise and partner Paul. Cherished nan of Brandon and Kasey, Sonny and Chloe.
Love and miss you Mum,
your loving daughter Tammy.
Things won't ever be the same
without you.
We all love and miss you with every passing moment.
Too good to be forgotten.
Love you always and forever,
your loving husband Mick xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.