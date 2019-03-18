|
|
|
Smith Wendy 01/12/63- 18/03/16
In loving memory of my
much loved wife, my Yorkshire Rose.
Sadly passed away
three years ago today.
Loving mum of Tammy and partner Chris, loving step mum of Tom, Louise and partner Paul. Cherished nan of Brandon and Kasey, Sonny and Chloe.
Love and miss you Mum,
your loving daughter Tammy.
Things won't ever be the same
without you.
We all love and miss you with every passing moment.
Too good to be forgotten.
Love you always and forever,
your loving husband Mick xxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More