W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors
166 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AQ
0114 239 0632
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Walter Wragg Notice
WRAGG Walter Passed away peacefully,
on 15th July, 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Peter, dear uncle of Maureen, Alan, Christine, Stephen, Susan, Brian and Gerald.
Funeral service will take place
at City Road Crematorium,
on Friday 26th July at 11.45am. Donations in lieu of flowers for
'St. Luke's Hospice' may be given
on the day, or sent c/o
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on July 22, 2019
