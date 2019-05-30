|
Lomas Walter (formerly of Cresswell Road)
Sadly but peacefully at home on 28th May, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved dad of Diane, Joe, Wendy, Angela and Debi, also a dear
father in law, grandad, great grandad and brother in law.
Service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 11.45am, then afterwards at Darnall Horticultural Club. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Weston Park Cancer Charity may be sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on May 30, 2019
