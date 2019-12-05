|
|
|
Gladwin Wallace Passed away
peacefully at home on
23rd November 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey,
a much loved dad of Paul and Mark, dear dad in law of Andrea, devoted grandpa of Gemma and Laura,
special great grandpa of Harry, devoted brother of Sheila and
uncle to Glynn and Keith.
The family would like to thank all
those involved with his care.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Friday 13th December at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Dec. 5, 2019