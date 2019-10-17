|
|
|
Taylor Violet Passed away peacefully on
October 5th, 2019 aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Brian,
much loved Mum of Stephen,
Kevin and Peter, Mother in law of Katherine, Debbie and Tracy, loving Nannan of Gareth, Ryan, Lauren, Greg,
Kirstie and Jessica. Mom-ma of Caleb, Edie, Macie and Chicken.
Dear Sister, Sister-in-law and Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday October 23rd at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Violet
made payable for
Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Simply The Best
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019