G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
19:00
Church of St. Francis of Assisi
Crosspool
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
09:00
Church of St. Francis of Assisi
Crosspool
Violet Strain Notice
STRAIN Violet Sabina Passed away peacefully in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital
on 2nd September, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma and
great great grandma.
To be received into the Church of
St. Francis of Assisi, Crosspool on Tuesday 24th September at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass to take place on Wednesday 25th September at 9.00am followed by interment at Carleton Cemetery, Blackpool.
All floral tributes welcome and may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.

Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Sept. 13, 2019
