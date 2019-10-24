Home

Hague Violet Passed away suddenly in hospital on 19th October
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Ron, loving mum of Elaine, Lesley and Kathleen and
mother in law of Graham and Dave,
also a much loved nannan and
great nannan.
A service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 1st November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Save The Children may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019
