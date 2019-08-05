|
|
|
WALL Victor Ainsley Peacefully on 29th July, aged 88.
Much loved husband of the late Janet. A devoted dad to Ainsley & Joanne and father-in-law to Fiona. Brother of Maureen and the late Don & Roy.
A loving grandad and great grandad. Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday 13th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, made payable to 'The Royal British Legion' may be sent to John Heath & Sons Ecclesfield Funeral Home, 206 High Greave
S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019