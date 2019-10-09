|
|
|
Skinner Veronica Mary Passed away peacefully at the Old Lodge Nursing Home, Etwall in Derbyshire, surrounded by her family on
26th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Percival, mother of Delia, Simon and Jansen, grandmother of Aaron, Calum, Sally and Amy and great grandmother of May, Bess, Elena, Olivia and Skyla.
Funeral will take place on
Saturday 19th October, 11.30am at Trent Valley Crematorium, Derby Road, Aston on Trent, Derby DE72 2AF.
Black need not been worn.
Close family flowers only please, donations in memory payable to 'Samaritans' may be given at the service or sent c/o
Murray's Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Findern,Derby
DE65 6AG, 01332 425022
Published in The Star on Oct. 9, 2019