WARD Vera On the 10th November Remembrance Sunday,
sadly passed away after a short illness in NGH.
Beloved wife of the late Peter
Mother of Cathy, Sally and Alison,
Grandmother of Louise, Rachel,
Helen, Faye and Frances
Great Grandmother of Zak, Olivia, Neve, Charlotte, Summer, Noah, Sebastian, Imogen and Tom
Will be very much missed.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood on
Friday 29th November at 12.30.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
to BHF and Stroke Association
Published in The Star on Nov. 20, 2019