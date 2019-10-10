|
HAVENHAND (née Kidgell)
Vera Passed away peacefully in Holmwood Care Home on 3rd October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank
and a loving sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and cousin.
Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday
17th October at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers made payable to HC1 for Holmwood Care Home may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019