|
|
|
CHEESMAN Valerie Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the Northern General Hospital on 31st January 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Colin.
Much loved Mum to John, Heather,
the late Michael, Dennis, Stuart and partners.
A loving Nan and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service to be held at City Road Crematorium on Friday 22nd February
at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for the SHCT 5363 Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More