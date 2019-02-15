Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
City Road Crematorium
Valerie Cheesman Notice
CHEESMAN Valerie Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the Northern General Hospital on 31st January 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Colin.
Much loved Mum to John, Heather,
the late Michael, Dennis, Stuart and partners.
A loving Nan and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service to be held at City Road Crematorium on Friday 22nd February
at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for the SHCT 5363 Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 15, 2019
