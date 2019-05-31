|
ARMITAGE (née Turton)
Valerie Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 20th May 2019
aged 77 years.
Devoted wife of the late John,
loving mum of Annette, Johnny and Paul, dear mother-in-law of Nigel, Lisa and Izabela, very special nan of Rebecca, Brooke and Billy and
great-nan of Ruby. A loving sister of Pauline, Yvonne and the late Tom and Barrie, sister-in-law of John and the late Alf and William and a dear
auntie to many.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations payable to Motor Neurone Disease Association (South Yorkshire) may be left at the service or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on May 31, 2019
