John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Valerie Aitchison Notice
Aitchison Valerie Jacqueline Aged 81 years, of Norton,
died peacefully on 25th July in
St. Luke's Hospice. Beloved wife of Clive, loving mother of Jo and Richard, very dear nana of Harry, Jack & Sam and dear sister of Jen.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished, made payable to 'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 29, 2019
