PALMER (née Leach)
Val Passed away peacefully at Home with her loving family on the 30th July 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved Wife to Derek.
Treasured Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 2.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers for The Blood Wise Cancer Charity may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Softly that Tuesday morning,
There came a silent call,
You took the hand God offered,
And quietly left us all.
We love and miss you so much.
From all your loving Family
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019