Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:30
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Val Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Val Palmer

Notice Condolences

Val Palmer Notice
PALMER (née Leach)
Val Passed away peacefully at Home with her loving family on the 30th July 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved Wife to Derek.
Treasured Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 2.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers for The Blood Wise Cancer Charity may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

Softly that Tuesday morning,
There came a silent call,
You took the hand God offered,
And quietly left us all.
We love and miss you so much.
From all your loving Family
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now