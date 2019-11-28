Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors
166 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AQ
0114 239 0632
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Wright

Notice Condolences

Trevor Wright Notice
WRIGHT Trevor Harry Of Handsworth, passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital, on November 12th, 2019,
aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Josie and much loved dad of Paul. Funeral service will be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on Wednesday 4th December,
at 11:45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for
"St. Luke's Hospice" may be given
on the day, or forwarded c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors,
166 Mansfield Road, Intake,
Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -