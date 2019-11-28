|
WRIGHT Trevor Harry Of Handsworth, passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital, on November 12th, 2019,
aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Josie and much loved dad of Paul. Funeral service will be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on Wednesday 4th December,
at 11:45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for
"St. Luke's Hospice" may be given
on the day, or forwarded c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors,
166 Mansfield Road, Intake,
Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2019