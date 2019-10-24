Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Richards

Notice Condolences

Trevor Richards Notice
Richards Trevor (Formerly of
Ambrose Shardlow)
Peacefully on 18th October
in Loxley Court Care Home,
aged 84 years.
A beloved husband of Marian,
much loved dad of Steve and David,
father in law to Sylvia and a dear
grandad of Christopher.
Funeral service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
on Thursday 7th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the Alzheimer's Society
may be given on the day or sent c/o
J.F. Knight Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.