Bowns Trevor Aged 66.
Passed away peacefully on the 7th of September in
St Luke's Hospice.
He was surrounded by his Brothers and Sisters Annita, Carol, Christina, Moira, Brian, John, Ken,
Melvyn and Ian.
His service will take place on
Monday the 23rd of September at 1.30pm at Abbey Lane Cemetery
S8 OBQ. We will celebrate his beautiful life after at The Fairways,
Birley Wood, S12 3BP.
Trevor is so loved, it's been an absolute privilege to have him for a brother.
He will stay in our hearts and minds forever. Family flowers only,
any donations kindly given will go
to St Luke's Hospice.
Published in The Star on Sept. 16, 2019