JONES Tony (Formerly Walkley/Crosspool)
Unexpectedly on
Friday 1st November 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Joyce.
Much loved dad of
Linda, Caroll & Steven.
A dear father in law of Paul & Debbie.
Devoted grandad of
Matthew, Simone & Tom,
Phillip, Stuart & Lucy.
Great grandad of Lyla.
Funeral service will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November at 11.10am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
L.I.V.E.S First Responders
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2019
