Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
15:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Tom Byrom Notice
BYROM Tom Passed away peacefully in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital
on 31st August,
aged 85 years.
A much loved husband of Janet, a loved father of Philip and Richard, a loving step dad to Louise and Nicole and also a much loved father in law and grandad.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for either the Alzheimer's Society or the British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o G & M Lunt
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019
