Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
09:15
St James Church
Woodhouse
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00
Woodhouse Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Longthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Longthorne

Notice Condolences

Thelma Longthorne Notice
LONGTHORNE (née Hill)
Thelma Passed away in the care of the
Stroke Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, on Tuesday 1st October 2019, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Gerald,
loving mum of Susan, Ann and Peter, mother-in-law of Graham, John and Angela and a devoted grandma and great-grandma.
Service at St James Church, Woodhouse on Friday 18th October
at 9.15am followed by interment at Woodhouse Cemetery at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to Knowle Hill Care Home Comfort Fund may be sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

Will be sadly missed x x x
Published in The Star on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now