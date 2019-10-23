Home

Terry Roebuck

Terry Roebuck Notice
ROEBUCK Terry Formerly of Sheffield, passed away at Lightmoor View Care Home, Telford, surrounded by his family,
on October 10th 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved partner, dad, father-in-law, step-dad and grandad. Missed by all.
Funeral service at 11.30am on Wednesday October 30th at Telford Crematorium. Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations would be appreciated, which will be divided between Alzheimer's Society and
The Renal Unit at The Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.
All enquiries to Williams Funerals, (Telford) ltd. 01952 505835.
Published in The Star on Oct. 23, 2019
