|
|
|
MYERS Terence Passed away peacefully in The Northern General Hospital on 4th October,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved dad to sons Wayne and Darryl, brother of Robert and June, father in law of Carol and grandad to John, Nicolas, April and Natalie.
Greatly missed already.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. If wished, donations payable to Prostate Cancer UK may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019