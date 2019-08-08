|
Rodgers Ted Passed away in
Northern General Hospital on 25th July 2019, aged 98 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Eve and a loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
A funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 13th August 2019.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired to The Royal British Legion. A donation box will be
available at the Crematorium.
What would I give to clasp your hand
Your happy face to see.
To hear your voice and see your smile
that meant so much to me.
RIP dad,
love Wendy and Alan.
Forever in our thoughts grandad
Love Trevor, Ian and families.
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2019