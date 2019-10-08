|
|
|
Highfield
"Ted"
(Highfield Joinery)
Doris and family would like to say thank you to all family and friends for the lovely tributes paid to Ted, also for the many flowers and cards sent to Doris.
Thank you to all who attended Ted's funeral to
pay their respects.
Special thanks to John Fairest, Wadsley Bridge, The Wagon and Horses; Millhouses, The Flower Pot; Halifax road and Ben Oliver for the lovely service.
Donations made for Prostate Cancer raised £1120,
Thank you.
Bon voyage Super Ted.
We love you and will always miss you.
xxx
Published in The Star on Oct. 8, 2019