|
|
|
Highfield Ted (Highfield Joinery)
Doris and family wish to convey
the very sad news that Ted passed away on Monday 2nd September.
Loving husband of Doris,
dad to Donna and Lee,
grandad to Ruby and Nancy May, father-in-law to Lee and Faye,
brother to Jean and Arlene.
Proprietor of his Joinery business
for almost 50 years.
Well respected by his clients and
loved very very much by his family.
His service and Burial will be held at Abbey Lane Cemetery Chapel,
Abbey Lane entrance, S8 0BQ,
which is adjacent to
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, any kind donations in memory of Ted for Prostate Cancer may be
made in the Chapel.
Enquiries to John Fairest,
Wadsley Bridge, Tel: 0114 234 3129
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019