|
|
|
Hibberd Sylvia Marjorie Peacefully Sylvia,
aged 77 years, under the excellent care of the
NGH Palliative Care Team.
Devoted and loving Wife to George, beloved Mum to Andrew and Alison. Treasured Grandma to Joseph, Sammuel, Emily and Harry.
Dear Sister-in Law to Ron and Joy,
and Aunty to Simon.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday 12th April 2019
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations are appreciated in Sylvia's memory to NGH Palliative Care Team, for which a donation box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to T.W Birks and Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar, Sheffield S36 2RE tel. 0114 2885555
Published in The Star on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More