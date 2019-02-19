Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30
Grenoside Crematorium
South Chapel
Sylvia Byrne Notice
BYRNE Sylvia Enid Sadly passed away peacefully on 14th February 2019,
aged 96. Loving wife of the late Edwin, devoted sister to Sheila and husband Bob, cherished auntie to Sylvia and Graham, loving great aunt to Carl, Fran and Tim and extended family Gerry, Ruth, Euan and Callum.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday 25th February at 10.30am.
Immediate family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK.

Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2019
