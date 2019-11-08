|
|
|
SMITH Sybil Passed away peacefully on 26th October aged 89 in
St. Luke's Hospice.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of David and Julie and loving mother in law of Carole and Leslie, adored nan of Joanne & Chris and great grandchildren Grace and William. A loved sister and aunty.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 10.15am. Family flowers only, donations to St. Luke's Hospice.
In life we loved you dearly,
Now we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one else can fill.
Will love and miss you every day.
All our love, from David and
daughter in law Carole x
The dearest mother, the kindest friend,
One of the best,whom God could lend,
Loving, thoughtful, gentle and true,
Always willing a kind act to do.
All our love, daughter Julie and
son in law Leslie x
Past her suffering, past her pain,
Ceased to weep for tears are vain,
She who suffered is at rest,
Gone to Heaven with the blessed.
All our love, granddaughter Joanne, Chris, great children Grace and
William x
Published in The Star on Nov. 8, 2019