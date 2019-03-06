|
|
|
Wragg Susan Mary Passed away peacefully at home aged 71 years with family by her side after a very short illness.
Beloved Wife of the late Charles, much loved Mum of Sean and the late Mark and Mother in law of Maggie. Loving Nan to Jake, Chris and Hollie and Great Nannan of Lydia and Tyrion. Daughter of Lilian and Sister and Auntie.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Woodland burial to take place at Wisewood Cemetery on
Saturday 9th March at 1.15pm
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Peter Haigh and Sons Funeral Directors 0114-2457913
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
