Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
13:15
Wisewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Wragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Wragg

Notice Condolences

Susan Wragg Notice
Wragg Susan Mary Passed away peacefully at home aged 71 years with family by her side after a very short illness.
Beloved Wife of the late Charles, much loved Mum of Sean and the late Mark and Mother in law of Maggie. Loving Nan to Jake, Chris and Hollie and Great Nannan of Lydia and Tyrion. Daughter of Lilian and Sister and Auntie.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Woodland burial to take place at Wisewood Cemetery on
Saturday 9th March at 1.15pm
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Peter Haigh and Sons Funeral Directors 0114-2457913
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.