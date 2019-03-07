|
|
|
Skepper (née Platts)
Susan Left us suddenly and unexpectedly on 18th February. Wife of Michael, devoted mum of Lee and Laura, mother-in-law to Kelly & Richard, adored grandma to Katie, Harry, Ryan, Daniel, Calum, Maisie, Jessica, Jack, Jorja & Joe. Special sister to Olive, Janet, Dave, Kath and the late Barrie, Molly and Joan. Was a very special aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Love you sue, your smile will never be forgotten, your heartbroken family. Service, 15th March at 10am at Hillsborough Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place. 11am at Grenoside Crematorium. Refreshments after at Tea Rooms. Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan.
Published in The Star on Mar. 7, 2019
