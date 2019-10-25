Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Susan Marshall Notice
MARSHALL (née Fairest,
formerly Turnock)
Susan Elizabeth Aged 73 years, died suddenly on
20th October at home.
Loving mother of Debbie and Ben
and much loved granny of
Evie, Phoebe and Pippa.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Cremation
on Monday 4th November at 12.30pm.
Please wear a 'Touch Of Red'.
No flowers please,
donations if wished, made payable to
'Weston Park Cancer Charity'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS
or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 25, 2019
