FORREST (née Atkinson,
formerly Emery)
Susan Elaine Passed away peacefully in hospital
on November 16th, 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife, Mum,
Nannan, Great Nannan, Sister,
Auntie and Mother in law.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St.James Church, Woodhouse on
Wednesday December 4th
at 9.45am followed by Interment
at Woodhouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Sue for COPD
made payable to Sheffield Hospitals Charity may be given at the service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
A part of me she took with her
But her love she left me to keep.
So we will never really be parted,
The bond is just too deep...
All my love, Geoff xxx
I prayed for your healing, so you'd stay with me, but God knew you were tired,
so He set your soul free.
Now I won't waste a minute,
"wishing" life to be fair.
I'll trust as you did,
in God's answer to prayer.
Please look in my eyes
and see from my heart.
I know you are with me,
although we're apart,
and if you see tears Mum
- dont worry I'm fine,
I just feel so special,
that God let you be mine.
Broken hearted, Steph & Mick xxx
Peacefully sleeping, resting at last.
The world's weary troubles
and trials are past,
In silence she suffered,
in patience, she bore,
Till God called Mum Home to
suffer no more. Chez & Mark xxx
They say I'm sorry for your loss.
They say your heart will mend.
They say you're in a better place
and death is not the end.
They say you're reunited
with loved ones gone before.
They say that you'll be waiting
when I walk through Heaven's door.
I feel their love in every word of comfort they impart and know that each is spoken from deep within the heart, but all the words of comfort, though kind, sincere and true,
can't take away the emptiness
I'm feeling without you.
To my Mammy, love you always,
Kathie & Kevin,
James & Jess, Adam & Lisa xxx
If I had all the world to give,
I'd give it, yes, and more,
To hear her voice, see her smile,
And greet her at the door.
But all I can do, dear Mum,
Is go and tend your grave,
And leave behind tokens of love,
To the best Mum God ever made.
I like to think that when life is done,
Wherever Heaven may be,
She'll be standing at the door,
Up there to welcome me.
Love Rebecca & Kerry xxx
We mourn for her in silence,
No eyes can see us weep,
But many a silent tear is shed,
While others are asleep.
Love Charlotte, Chloe,
Harry, Steve & Miles xxx
Silently the angels took Nannan,
Into the mansion above,
There she'll rest from Earth's toiling,
Safe in the arms of God's love.
Nite nite Nannan, love Joseph xxx
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure...
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure.
Love Jessica & Millie xxx
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2019