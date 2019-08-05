|
|
|
BIRKS (nee Whitmore)
Susan Elizabeth (Sue)
Died suddenly at St. Luke's Hospice, Sheffield on 27th July 2019,
aged 68 years.
Much loved younger sister to Ronald, aunty to Jane, David and Andrew,
great aunt to Aaron, Nicole, Liam, Brandon and Sienna.
Devoted wife to her late husband
Mike, step mum to Jackie, step nan
to Melissa and great step nan to Ben.
Sue, you are finally at peace now
remaining endlessly in all our
hearts and minds.
Funeral service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium, South
Chapel on Monday 12th August 2019
at 12.30pm. No flowers please but
donations made payable to St. Luke's
Hospice may be sent to Stannington
Funeral Services.
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019