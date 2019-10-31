Home

POWERED BY

H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:45
City Road Crematorium
Stuart Oxlade Notice
OXLADE Stuart Passed away peacefully in hospital on October 24th, 2019
aged 60 years.
Beloved Son of Irene and the late
Joe, much loved Brother of Keith and the late Sandra. Brother in law of
Laura and Jack. Loving Uncle of
Mark, Amanda, Neill, Nicola,
Lorraine and Tracy.
The Funeral Service will take
place at City Road Crematorium
on Wednesday November 6th at 1.45pm. No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Stuart made payable for The Yorkshire Air Ambulance may be given at the
Service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield,S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Oct. 31, 2019
