O'SULLIVAN Stephen (Sully) Passed away suddenly at home on 7th July 2019 aged 61 years.

A much loved Dad, Grandad,

Brother and Uncle.

Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 10:30am.

Donations can be left after the service for Imogen's Dream or flowers may be sent to W Simpson & Son,

103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.



"Sleep tight, Shine bright"



Dad, no farewell words were spoken,

But we will always love and miss you.

Love your son Duane,

daughter-in-law Marcia

and grandson Nyal x x x x



Big 'Un - The best brother we could have wished for.

We are going to miss you dearly.

We had so many good times together. The memories of these will last forever.

Love you always from Paddy and Lisa

x x x x



Our uncle Stephen,

Was the best, from when we were younger and he used to take us all over the country at the drop of a pin.

To enjoying a pint and a laugh with him in The Barrel.

We are absolutely gutted and we are going to miss him millions.

We know he will be watching over us and we will keep making him proud. R.I.P. "the best uncle ever".

Love Meg, Patch and Sam x x x x



Night, God Bless Uncle Stephen,

Love you.

Your princess Gracie Boo Boo x x x x



Sleep tight Big 'Un - R.I.P.

Love Pete, Deb, Riley and Kenzie x x x



R.I.P. Sully - Sadly missed.

Love Micky x x x Published in The Star on July 22, 2019