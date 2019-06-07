Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Stephen Bohane

Stephen Bohane Notice
BOHANE Stephen Patrick
(Pat) Ex: Viners' Manager
Former Chindit/Burma Star
Died peacefully on June 1st in the loving care of St Luke's Hospice, Steve
aged 97 years of Crosspool.
Husband of the late Josie,
beloved dad of Mia and the late Michael, father-in-law to David and wonderful grandad to Becca and Tom.
Funeral arrangements c/o
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, at City Road Crematorium on
Friday, 14th June at 9.30 am.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospice may be given on the day.

Probably the last of the Chindits … Definitely the Best!
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
