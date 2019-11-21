Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
36 Abbey Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Stanley Poole Notice
POOLE Stanley
(Stan) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
5th November, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband to Audrey, loving dad to Jayne and John, father in law to Alan and Rachael, treasured grandad to Tom, Charlotte, Eve and Max.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday
25th November at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019
