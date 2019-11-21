|
|
|
POOLE Stanley
(Stan) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
5th November, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband to Audrey, loving dad to Jayne and John, father in law to Alan and Rachael, treasured grandad to Tom, Charlotte, Eve and Max.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday
25th November at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019