WOODHOUSE Stan Passed away peacefully on
May 24th, 2019, aged 83 years.
Retired B.T Engineer.
Much loved Dad of Angela,
Father in law of Nick and
loving Grandad of Max.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday June 3rd at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Stan
for the Salvation Army may be given
at the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on May 31, 2019
