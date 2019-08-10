|
HOBSON Spencer Michael
Thirty years today you were taken from us, to go to Heaven at the tender age of Seventeen.
Memories come flooding back,
but we have our special, loving, funny memories of when
we were all together.
You were and always will be
our ray of sunshine xxx
Love you millions and trillions Spen xxx
Mum, Dad, Sam, Dave, Katie, Chris, Chris, Sian, Harry, Shelley, Kurtis Spencer Michael, Daisy May, Billy, Harry and Cherry, Annabelle April, Michael Spencer, Henry Spencer, Heidi Elizabeth and Chester xxxxx
Published in The Star on Aug. 10, 2019