HICKMAN Shirley Passed away after a long illness bravely borne at Chatsworth Grange Nursing Home on 3rd August,
aged 73 years.
Beloved sister of Anne, Pam, Sandra, Derek and the late Michael also
a much loved sister in law,
auntie and great auntie.
Service to take place at the Church of Our Lady of Beauchief and St. Thomas of Canterbury, Meadowhead on Thursday 29th August at 12.15pm followed by a private interment.
No flowers please but donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019