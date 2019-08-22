Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hickman

Notice Condolences

Shirley Hickman Notice
HICKMAN Shirley Passed away after a long illness bravely borne at Chatsworth Grange Nursing Home on 3rd August,
aged 73 years.
Beloved sister of Anne, Pam, Sandra, Derek and the late Michael also
a much loved sister in law,
auntie and great auntie.
Service to take place at the Church of Our Lady of Beauchief and St. Thomas of Canterbury, Meadowhead on Thursday 29th August at 12.15pm followed by a private interment.
No flowers please but donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.