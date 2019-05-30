BARNES (née Chesterton

formerly Rodgers)

Shirley Passed away peacefully in Hospital

on May 20th 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years.



Beloved Wife of Jim, much loved Mum, Step Mum, Mother in law, Nan,

Great Nan, Sister and Auntie.

The Funeral service will take place at

City Road Crematorium on

Tuesday June 4th at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service

or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,

Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA



Her dear face I hope to see again,

Though the days have passed away,

Sleep on, dear wife, take your rest,

They miss you most who loved you best.

All my love, Husband Jim x



Memories unfold as we think of you,

A real Mum through and through.

You suffered in silence every day,

An illness that would not go away.

But now you have no more pain,

For God's loving arms have healed

you again.

We had a wonderful Mother,

And thats the way it will always be.

Love you always, Yvonne, Neil, Lorraine, Kevin, Brian, Steven, Deborah and Families xxx



Thinking of the thoughtful things,

That you have said and done,

And loving you a little more,

Dear Nan for each and everyone,

Your ever loving 15 grandchildren & partners and 19 great grandchildren

night night god bless xxx



God saw you getting tired,

When a cure was not to be,

He closed his arms around you,

And whispered come to me,

So keep your arms around her Lord,

And give her all your love,

Make up for all she suffered,

And all that seemed unfair.

Love you forever Joyce and Family x Published in The Star on May 30, 2019