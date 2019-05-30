|
|
|
BARNES (née Chesterton
formerly Rodgers)
Shirley Passed away peacefully in Hospital
on May 20th 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of Jim, much loved Mum, Step Mum, Mother in law, Nan,
Great Nan, Sister and Auntie.
The Funeral service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday June 4th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service
or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Her dear face I hope to see again,
Though the days have passed away,
Sleep on, dear wife, take your rest,
They miss you most who loved you best.
All my love, Husband Jim x
Memories unfold as we think of you,
A real Mum through and through.
You suffered in silence every day,
An illness that would not go away.
But now you have no more pain,
For God's loving arms have healed
you again.
We had a wonderful Mother,
And thats the way it will always be.
Love you always, Yvonne, Neil, Lorraine, Kevin, Brian, Steven, Deborah and Families xxx
Thinking of the thoughtful things,
That you have said and done,
And loving you a little more,
Dear Nan for each and everyone,
Your ever loving 15 grandchildren & partners and 19 great grandchildren
night night god bless xxx
God saw you getting tired,
When a cure was not to be,
He closed his arms around you,
And whispered come to me,
So keep your arms around her Lord,
And give her all your love,
Make up for all she suffered,
And all that seemed unfair.
Love you forever Joyce and Family x
Published in The Star on May 30, 2019
